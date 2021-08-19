Huntington National Bank Purchases 11,461 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,946.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.