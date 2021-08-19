HUSD Market Capitalization Tops $490.13 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $490.13 million and approximately $384.76 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00057182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $402.35 or 0.00861233 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00105776 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 490,273,651 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

