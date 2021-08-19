Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Rating Reiterated by Robert W. Baird

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.97.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $70.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.68. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $232,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,267 shares of company stock valued at $25,166,358. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth $32,899,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

