i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) Short Interest Down 28.1% in July

i-CABLE Communications Limited (OTCMKTS:ICABY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ICABY stock remained flat at $$0.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22. i-CABLE Communications has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.47.

About i-CABLE Communications

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services.

