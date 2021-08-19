I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives $87.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their price target on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAB. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in I-Mab during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

IMAB opened at $67.90 on Monday. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.06 and a beta of 0.74.

I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

