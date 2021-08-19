iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Short Interest Update

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 209.8 days.

OTCMKTS IAFNF traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.50. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.07. iA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $59.64.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAFNF has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on iA Financial from C$83.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.42.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.