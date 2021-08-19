IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get IAA alerts:

NYSE IAA traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 714,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.73.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IAA will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 2,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IAA by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.