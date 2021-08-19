IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Short Interest Down 24.5% in July

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.
NYSE IAA traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $51.28. The stock had a trading volume of 714,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,628. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. IAA has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $1,240,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 2,573.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in IAA by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in IAA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
About IAA
IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.
