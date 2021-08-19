IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Laurentian raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE IBG traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$344.87 million and a P/E ratio of 23.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.40. IBI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$6.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.60.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

