Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $290 million-$320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.82 million.

ICHR stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 7,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ichor has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. Research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ichor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at $9,249,962.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ichor stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,821 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

