Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,380 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PRA Group by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,554,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PRA Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PRA Group by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

PRAA stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.95.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 16.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $813,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

