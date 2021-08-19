Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,459 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.