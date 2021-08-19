Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $439,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY opened at $123.50 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.24.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

