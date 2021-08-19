Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $628,000. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 257,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after buying an additional 158,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $572.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $75.98 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

