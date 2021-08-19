Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in The Middleby by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $77,072,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Middleby by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after purchasing an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in The Middleby by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,997,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $528,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $176.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

