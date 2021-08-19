Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,756 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $75.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

