Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 596 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,715 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Twitter by 42.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,888 shares of company stock worth $5,355,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

