Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 8,717 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,319,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6,005.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,501,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,486,000 after buying an additional 1,476,773 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $66,143,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after purchasing an additional 905,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

