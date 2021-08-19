Ieq Capital LLC Buys 6,050 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 96.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,106,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 19,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

MMP opened at $47.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.50. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 107.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.