Ieq Capital LLC Has $523,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,320 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after buying an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after buying an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after buying an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,588,000 after buying an additional 32,682 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.50.

In other news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,801 shares of company stock worth $9,030,996. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $557.18 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $576.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $536.10.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

