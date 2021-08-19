Ieq Capital LLC Has $549,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $396.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $341.87 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

