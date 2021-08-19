Ieq Capital LLC Has $711,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem stock opened at $371.40 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $382.75. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

