Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 955,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 100,523 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 561.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 177,287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 261,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,828,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $53.53 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.09.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

