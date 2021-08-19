Ieq Capital LLC Sells 936 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 81,011 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $706,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 352.1% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 57,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $72,353.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,767.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,990.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 163,823 shares of company stock worth $2,577,246 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

