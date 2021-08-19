IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 1,562.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $77,596,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,980,000 after acquiring an additional 723,015 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 819.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,263,000 after acquiring an additional 616,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 59.2% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,858,000 after purchasing an additional 569,337 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $68.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

