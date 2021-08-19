IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 581.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,192 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4,424.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INO. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.71. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.42% and a negative net margin of 2,193.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,827.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,603 shares of company stock worth $897,457. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

