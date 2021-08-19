IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 828 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter.

PXH opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.39.

