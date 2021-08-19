IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 7,934.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after acquiring an additional 77,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In related news, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $48,792 and have sold 31,965 shares valued at $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATEC opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.49. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

