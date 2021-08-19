IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Farfetch by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $41.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.40. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 3.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

