IFP Advisors Inc Sells 7 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $7,780,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,954 shares of company stock valued at $42,020,831 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,519.93 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $926.88 and a one year high of $1,562.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,438.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

