IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,733 shares of company stock worth $4,277,761. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HASI stock opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.18. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

