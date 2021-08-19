II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond Sells 200 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 200 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $12,214.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IIVI traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.93. 67,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,573. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.39. II-VI Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $769,000. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on IIVI shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

