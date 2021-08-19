Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 70.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

