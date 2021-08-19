Insider Buying: Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Buys 30,099 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 30,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $342,827.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 16,105 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $183,597.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 37,800 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.32 per share, for a total transaction of $427,896.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson bought 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson bought 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson bought 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson bought 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $436,268.34.

NICK opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.45. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.25.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,089,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,081,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 36,085 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Nicholas Financial

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

