Insider Buying: Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

KRMD stock opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $153.56 million, a P/E ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,562 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 67.9% in the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 1,534,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,630 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

