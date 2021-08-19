Insider Buying: Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 597 shares of Select Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $10,065.42.
Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.90. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.44.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
About Select Bancorp
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.