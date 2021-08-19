Insider Buying: Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $50,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 597 shares of Select Bancorp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $10,065.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $283.78 million, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.90. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $17.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 94.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Bancorp by 317.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the last quarter. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.