Insider Buying: Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Senior Officer Buys 10,650 Shares of Stock

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.50 per share, with a total value of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,047,863.60.

Mark Stephen Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Mark Stephen Little purchased 17,250 shares of Suncor Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$28.98 per share, with a total value of C$499,922.25.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$22.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.37. The firm has a market cap of C$33.77 billion and a PE ratio of 22.89. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.28 and a 12 month high of C$31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.65.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

