Insider Buying: Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Purchases 4,800 Shares of Stock

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,321. Veru Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.17 million, a P/E ratio of -678.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.62.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Veru by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.