Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $648,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $561,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $616,187.36.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $27.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 386.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 79.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

