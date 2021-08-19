Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 32,922 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:APH opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.