Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 32,922 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE:APH opened at $73.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.31.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.61.
Amphenol Company Profile
Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.
