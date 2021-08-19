Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Sells 11,962 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares in the company, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $25.53 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $893.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BYD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after buying an additional 75,078 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

