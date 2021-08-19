Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP Sells 696 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,063.00, for a total value of $1,435,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CABO traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,998.80. 8 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,912.43. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 51.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on CABO shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,253.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 420.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Cable One by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

