Insider Selling: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Insider Sells 1,197 Shares of Stock

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,197 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $18,828.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Tali Chen sold 469 shares of DSP Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $7,475.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $15.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.31. DSP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.42 and a one year high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.16 million, a PE ratio of -69.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DSP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $6,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DSP Group by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 316,038 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,764,000 after buying an additional 305,558 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,448,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,438,000 after buying an additional 285,453 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in DSP Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,056,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 133,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

