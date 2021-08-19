Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells 18,416 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $1,093,483.28.

Shares of IBKR stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.86. 15,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,665. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.70.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 135.2% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

