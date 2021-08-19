Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Sells 33,931 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $173,726.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Evan Loh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Loh sold 36,654 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $355,543.80.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. 2,050,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,417. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The stock has a market cap of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,478 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $536,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

