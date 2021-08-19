Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells 8,766 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Randall B. Brenner sold 8,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $44,881.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 512,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRTK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,417. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $11.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $254.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,704,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

