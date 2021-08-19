Insider Selling: Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total value of C$111,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at C$351,043.84.

Shares of RUS stock traded down C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$35.80. 141,005 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,789. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$37.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

