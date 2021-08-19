Insider Selling: TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $1,160,390.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TTEC stock opened at $102.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.29 and a 1-year high of $113.15.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

