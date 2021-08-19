Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 14,470 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44.

Twitter stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $4,817,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 57.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 233,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 6.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 169,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Twitter by 156.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

