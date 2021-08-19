Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells 14,470 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $933,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Vijaya Gadde also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44.
Twitter stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.17 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $80.75.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth about $4,817,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 57.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 233,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 6.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 169,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Twitter by 156.4% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 200,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWTR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
