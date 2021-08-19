Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CMO Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total value of $1,448,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Janine Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

On Tuesday, July 13th, Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.04, for a total value of $1,516,160.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Janine Pelosi sold 4,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total value of $1,447,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Janine Pelosi sold 8,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $340.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $100.45 billion, a PE ratio of 117.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.32 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.27.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,550,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,194,000 after buying an additional 1,242,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,561,000 after buying an additional 807,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $541.00 to $464.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.18.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.