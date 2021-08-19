Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ellen F. Siminoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00.

Shares of Zynga stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 11,985,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,890,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Zynga by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,961 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

